Newcastle could take complete advantage of Chelsea star Timo Werner’s openness to leaving the club in a cut-price deal, with the club reportedly willing to sell the German for just £27m as they aim to free up funds for more needed areas.

Werner joined Chelsea for £48m back in 2020, but his time at Stamford Bridge has not gone as planned.

His first Premier League season saw the German net just six goals in 35 appearances, and after Romelu Lukaku was signed for a club-record fee the season after, it marked the beginning of the end for the pacy hitman.

He managed just four goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season as the Blues managed to scrape a Champions League place despite topping the league at Halloween, and with Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling likely to start over him upfront, Werner is looking like a candidate to be moved on.

Bild have reported that Thomas Tuchel could sell him for a fee of around £27m in a bid to remove him from the wage bill, where he currently earns an eye-watering £270,000 per week.

Newcastle and his former club RB Leipzig are supposedly the frontrunners for his signature, with the Bundesliga side being Werner’s favoured option as he made his name playing in eastern Germany.

They are unlikely to be able to afford him after their purchase of Hoffenheim defender David Raum earlier this month, although a loan-to-buy obligation could yet be agreed upon.

However, with that unlikely to happen, Eddie Howe’s Magpies may seize their opportunity in a bid to give Callum Wilson genuine competition up front given that Chris Wood has yet to impress at St. James’ Park.