Newcastle United were in a strange spot in January where they had plenty of cash to spend, but relegation was also a real possibility so they were limited in the standard of player who really wanted to join them.

Eddie Howe has turned things around after some shrewd business in the winter window, and one of the standouts was Bruno Guimaraes who joined from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Ligue 1 is also a place where Premier League clubs can find value – Newcastle United have seen in the past that it can be hit or miss, for every Allan Saint-Maximin you will get a Remy Cabella or Henri Saviet who just doesn’t adapt.

The latest reports suggest that they could return to Lyon to make another huge signing this summer, and Lucas Paqueta is the type of player that can produce a moment of magic to decide a game.

There is a red flag in his early move to AC Milan not paying off, although he was also lumbered with the tag of being the “new Kaka” which was never going to happen, but he’s bounced back in France and looks ready for a step up in quality.

It’s said that Joelinton is a big fan and Guimaraes would also be keen on him joining, while it could be a real landmark signing to excite the fans.