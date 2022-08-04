Although there is just a few weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, Newcastle United appear adamant they can make at least one more high-profile signing.

The Magpies, led by highly-rated English boss Eddie Howe, are blessed with financial firepower, but keen to avoid being taken advantage of, the Toon’s new cash-rich hierarchy is exercising extreme caution, and rightly so.

Speaking earlier in the year about what fans can expect from this summer’s window, Howe, who spoke to Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.”

Regardless of how careful the club’s approach may be to the transfer window, with Howe understood to want Leicester City’s James Maddison, and the Foxes asking for around £60m, if the Magpies didn’t already know that the English playmaker would cost a pretty penny – they certainly do now.

However, while talks remain ongoing, the Geordies could have been offered an unlikely boost in their efforts to sign the Foxes’ number 10.

Brendan Rodgers recently bid farewell to veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schiemeichal, who opted to join French side Nice, and the Chronicle now speculates that the void the Denmark international has left at the King Power Stadium could present Newcastle United with an opportunity to propose an offer which includes one of their own players in exchange.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is now set to become a backup option following Nick Pope’s move from Burnley, is a candidate to move on, so there is perhaps no better solution than to offer the Slovakian to Leicester City, in exchange for Maddison.