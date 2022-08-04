Preseason is a time for optimism. It gives every fan a few weeks to dream of an outstanding season before the inevitable defeat on the opening day that drains all of the misplaced enthusiasm for another year.

It should be a worrying sign if leaks are suggesting that all is not well behind the scenes, although you could also argue that if Richard Keys is making claims then the opposite is very much true.

In fairness, he does have some important connections with clubs so he should be privy to some accurate information, and it’s been reported that he’s not hearing good things about Leeds or Everton ahead of the new year.

You do have to worry for Leeds after the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, while their new signings aren’t proven in the Premier League and Jesse Marsch also needs to prove himself so you can understand why there might be nerves.

As for Everton, they’re finding it difficult to sign all of their key targets due to financial restraints while Richarlison has left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has his injury issues, so Frank Lampard will need to work some magic at Goodison Park too.

Does that mean they’re both set for relegation this season? If they actually go on to have decent campaigns, it wouldn’t be the first time that Keys has been proven wildly wrong…