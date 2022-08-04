Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Benjamin Sesko amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest.

Sesko is an exciting young striker, currently playing for RB Salzburg, a club who have a reputation for developing youngsters and allowing them to leave for elite European clubs.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, and Sadio Mane have all moved on to better things after playing for the Austrian side, and Sesko could be the next to add to this list.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack, Sesko is yet to decide his future.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in the Salzburg striker, as well as one other club.

Both Premier League clubs have met with Sesko’s representatives regarding a potential move, but Salzburg don’t want to sell the striker until next year.

If Manchester United are planning on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo, then Sesko could be the ideal player to rival the Portuguese star. At 19 years old, plenty of development is needed, and learning from one of the best can only do him good.

Chelsea also need a striker this summer, after losing Romelu Lukaku, but Sesko may not be ready to step up and be the main man.