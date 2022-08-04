Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on the future of Benjamin Sesko amid Manchester United interest

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Benjamin Sesko amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest.

Sesko is an exciting young striker, currently playing for RB Salzburg, a club who have a reputation for developing youngsters and allowing them to leave for elite European clubs.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, and Sadio Mane have all moved on to better things after playing for the Austrian side, and Sesko could be the next to add to this list.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his column on Substack, Sesko is yet to decide his future.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Tottenham begin negotiations to sign 19-year-old star
Exclusive: Chelsea considering a move to sign Barcelona star this summer
Newcastle given hope in huge deal for England international if £50m is offered

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in the Salzburg striker, as well as one other club.

Both Premier League clubs have met with Sesko’s representatives regarding a potential move, but Salzburg don’t want to sell the striker until next year.

If Manchester United are planning on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo, then Sesko could be the ideal player to rival the Portuguese star. At 19 years old, plenty of development is needed, and learning from one of the best can only do him good.

Chelsea also need a striker this summer, after losing Romelu Lukaku, but Sesko may not be ready to step up and be the main man.

More Stories Benjamin Sesko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.