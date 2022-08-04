A host of Tottenham players told Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo to join the club after the two sides faced each other in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, reports state.
That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who have previously reported that the former Inter Milan talent has been made Tottenham’s top transfer target for the final knockings of the transfer window.
Manager Antonio Conte has paid much of his focus into squad depth throughout the summer, with the signings of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma all offering much-improved back up to the stars that currently grace his squad such as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.
Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are supposedly three options that the Lilywhites could use in their pursuit of the nine-time Italy international, with former boss Jose Mourinho having utilised all three in his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
And with Tottenham’s squad inviting Zaniolo to link up with them back on English shores, it could be a deal that gains traction in the coming weeks.
You evidently didn’t watch the game! Zaniolo was utterly anonymous and did nothing to substantiate the hype. Why would Roma being willing to sell him, if he was indispensable to them. They wouldn’t. Over-rated and overpriced in my opinion, plus highly injury prone. PASS!
Agreed !
Zaniolo is not good enough for the Premier League , he has not got the pace or stamina and not as good as Maddison . Waste of time still promoting him as Spurs potential , we already have failed with Ndombele ! Even Winks is a stronger player . Leave it alone !