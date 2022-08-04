A host of Tottenham players told Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo to join the club after the two sides faced each other in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, reports state.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who have previously reported that the former Inter Milan talent has been made Tottenham’s top transfer target for the final knockings of the transfer window.

Manager Antonio Conte has paid much of his focus into squad depth throughout the summer, with the signings of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Yves Bissouma all offering much-improved back up to the stars that currently grace his squad such as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Reports have formerly stated that Tottenham have bid up to £30m for the 23-year-old, although Roma are holding out for a £41.8m offer in order to sell one of their most prized assets.

Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are supposedly three options that the Lilywhites could use in their pursuit of the nine-time Italy international, with former boss Jose Mourinho having utilised all three in his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And with Tottenham’s squad inviting Zaniolo to link up with them back on English shores, it could be a deal that gains traction in the coming weeks.