(Video) Jamie Carragher hails “brilliant” Arsenal signing

Jamie Carragher has hailed Arsenal’s summer transfer business.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, have splashed the cash and brought in five new faces, including former Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ahead of what is going to be a hugely significant campaign for the club and Arteta, Carragher has hailed the signing of Jesus and identified the reinforcements at left-back as a major positive.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Sky Sports’ ‘The Overlap’ about how he believes the Gunners will do next season, Carragher said: “I think Jesus is a brilliant signing, I really do.

“I think the left-back position probably cost you [Arsenal] last season in terms of getting into the top four. I think of those games towards the end of the season, Crystal Palace, the final one, I think at Newcastle, I think [Nuno] Tavares played left back there then. He wasn’t up to the level.

“I think those two positions [striker and left back] have been filled strongly with really, really good players.”



