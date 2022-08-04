Wolves are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer on a season-long loan move.

After Raul Jimenez was ruled out for an extended period with injury, Wolves will be in need of a striker to provide cover.

A loan move would be best as the Mexican striker will hopefully return within a few months, and according to Sky Sports in the video below, Wolves are interested in signing Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan.

?| Wolves are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi on a season-long loan from Chelsea. ?? pic.twitter.com/BzGV3FceZv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

Wolves do have other options in attack, but bringing in Batshuayi as a squad option would be a smart signing.