Video: Wolves interested in signing Chelsea star this summer

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer on a season-long loan move.

After Raul Jimenez was ruled out for an extended period with injury, Wolves will be in need of a striker to provide cover.

A loan move would be best as the Mexican striker will hopefully return within a few months, and according to Sky Sports in the video below, Wolves are interested in signing Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jamie Carragher hails “brilliant” Arsenal signing
Leicester City target Chelsea star in separate deal to Wesley Fofana
Hannibal Mejbri delivers no-nonsense Man United career update

Wolves do have other options in attack, but bringing in Batshuayi as a squad option would be a smart signing.

More Stories Michy Batshuayi

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. We need PERMANENT players not loans, this just a cheap option for owners who won’t put their hands in their pockets.
    Fosun out!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.