West Ham United are progressing in their efforts to sign Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports, which claims David Moyes is keen to recruit the former Lyon wide-man before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Although Burnley found themselves relegated to the Championship at the end of last season, Cornet remained one of the team’s standout performers.

A crucial late goal against Everton during the league’s latter fixtures was almost enough to secure the Clarets’ top-flight status – it wasn’t to be though, and now in England’s second tier, Burnley are going to find it incredibly tough to keep hold of the Ivorian.

Not only does Cornet’s ability far outweigh the standard of the Championship, but with the winger having a release clause, believed to be worth a modest £17.5m, it is only going to be a matter of time before a club offers the 25-year-old the chance to return to the Premier League.