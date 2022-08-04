You can always be sure that agents are playing clubs off against each other to get the best offer for themselves and their client, and it often results in reports where a player doesn’t end up at the club they were first linked with.

West Ham have been seen as the likely destination for Lille star Amadou Onana over recent days, however, the latest reports are now claiming that Everton have come in with a better offer and the player wants to move to Goodison.

It’s suggested that Everton have matched West Ham’s actual transfer offer, but they are also willing to pay a higher wage and the player holds Frank Lampard in high esteem and that’s also playing a big part in where he wants to go.

It’s an interesting situation as the Hammers’ recent form in the league and proximity to London would usually make them the more attractive club to potential signings, while Everton came close to relegation last season so it’s a big show of faith from Onana in Lampard if he thinks they will improve this season.

The fact that this information has been made public suggests it could be a ploy from the player’s representatives to see if they can coax even more money out of West Ham, but it now looks like Onana is set to become a Toffee.