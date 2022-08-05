“These players are not for sale” – Rodgers comments on Leicester stars’ futures

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the press today and made a clear stance on the futures of Wesley Fofana and James Maddison.

Both players have been linked with moves away from the King Power in recent weeks, despite being crucial to their current team, but the rumours are not going away due to Leicester City’s need to sell some of their assets this summer.

Chelsea have already had an opening £60m offer for Fofana rejected, but Leicester fear the Londoners are willing to go beyond the £80m world record fee for a defender in order to land the Frenchman, reports the Daily Mail.

As for Maddison, the midfielder has been the subject of two bids from Newcastle United with the latest being an offer of £45m plus £5m in add-ons – which was rejected by the Foxes, reports the Guardian.

Speaking about both players’ futures in a press conference today, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers stated that both stars are not for sale.

“I’ve mentioned before and I repeat, these players are not for sale,” stated Rodgers about the players’ futures.

“These are very important players for us,

“I think, obviously, there is a situation at the club where we need to move some players out but certainly, it’s not getting rid of anyone and everyone, especially our best assets.”

When asked if Leicester would sell both Fofana and Maddison if an offer was big enough, Rodgers said: “That would be up to the club.”

It is likely that more bids will come Leicester’s way for both players but going off the last comment from Rodgers, the door does not seem to be fully closed on both stars leaving this summer.