The biggest clubs always have an issue when it comes to offloading players who are earning good money, and Arsenal have found that out in recent years when trying to get rid of the deadwood.

On paper, Lucas Torreira looked like a solid addition when he arrived but he just wasn’t a fit for the Premier League, while a loan spell with Atletico Madrid didn’t go to plan either.

He always looked most comfortable in Serie A so a return to Italy may have been a possibility, but in the end, it now looks like he’s headed to Turkey with Galatasaray:

Lucas Torreira signs the contract as new Galatasaray player in Milano tonight. Deal finally completed. ??? #Galatasaray Arsenal will receive €6/7m plus add ons. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

He clearly didn’t have a future at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta so selling him does make sense, but it’s a sore one when you consider that Sky Sports understood the Gunners paid around €26m when they signed him from Sampdoria, so they’re going to lose almost €20m on the deal.

It’s never a good look when you lose so much money on a transfer fee but their recruitment has been better in recent years and nobody would win by letting his contract run down if he barely played, and it looks like the deal is going to be confirmed later on tonight.