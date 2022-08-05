Barcelona plotting move to sign Liverpool star in 2023

Barcelona are plotting a move to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2023.

Alexander-Arnold has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s recent success. The young defender burst onto the scene after coming through the academy, and has made the right-back position his own.

Liverpool are unlikely to ever want to sell the England international, but he is attracting interest from around Europe.

According to Futbol Total, Barcelona are considering making a move for Alexander-Arnold next year.

Although Liverpool are battling for almost every competition they enter at the moment, the attraction of Barcelona can often be too tempting for players.

We saw it this summer with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha, who despite the financial struggles at Barcelona, were willing to sign for the Spanish giants.

However, it would take an astronomical fee for Liverpool to even consider a sale, a figure Barcelona are probably unable to provide in the near future.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Liverpool academy and is worshipped at the club by the fans at Anfield, but it would be interesting to see if he wants to challenge himself abroad in the near future.