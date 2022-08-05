Chelsea have entered a hotly contested race to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Milenkovic will be out of contract at Fiorentina at the end of the upcoming season. The 24-year-old was a regular for Fiorentina last season, but with his deal running out, they could be forced to sell him this time.

According to Firenze Viola, multiple clubs are interested in signing him this summer, and he could cost in the region of €15m. Tottenham, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan are all keeping tabs on the Serbian defender.

It’s no surprise to see Chelsea in the market for a defender this summer, and in order to strengthen in other areas, picking up Milenkovic for a small fee could be a smart move.

Milenkovic has played regularly at the top level for a few years now, and it would allow Chelsea to spend a large portion of their transfer budget on a striker.

After losing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are short of numbers in attack, so this could be a priority position alongside another centre-back.

However, it’s not going to be easy to win the battle to sign him, with three other elite clubs in the race for his signature.