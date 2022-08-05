Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is edging closer to a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish defender has lost his place to Ben Chilwell in the starting eleven in recent years. Alonso will undoubtedly be searching for first-team football ahead of next season, especially if Chelsea bring in another left-back this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Cucurella is in talks to sign for Chelsea, with Alonso close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona.

Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close. ??? #FCB Parties waiting for Tuchel's green light but now finally confident. pic.twitter.com/wsBV6aYTu7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Alonso will join former Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen at Barcelona, and will link up with some of the players he represented his country with.

It shouldn’t take him too long to settle in to his new club, due to knowing some of the players and moving back to his home country.

Hopefully for him, he will get a chance to play regular football, giving him a possibility of making the Spain World Cup squad ahead of the winter.

At Chelsea, it’s unlikely he would be able to play a lot of games and showcase himself to the Spain manager, meaning his chances of making the squad would be slim.