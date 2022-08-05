Chelsea star edging closer to leaving the club with talks progressing well with Barcelona

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is edging closer to a move to Barcelona this summer.

The Spanish defender has lost his place to Ben Chilwell in the starting eleven in recent years. Alonso will undoubtedly be searching for first-team football ahead of next season, especially if Chelsea bring in another left-back this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Cucurella is in talks to sign for Chelsea, with Alonso close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona.

Alonso will join former Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen at Barcelona, and will link up with some of the players he represented his country with.

It shouldn’t take him too long to settle in to his new club, due to knowing some of the players and moving back to his home country.

Hopefully for him, he will get a chance to play regular football, giving him a possibility of making the Spain World Cup squad ahead of the winter.

At Chelsea, it’s unlikely he would be able to play a lot of games and showcase himself to the Spain manager, meaning his chances of making the squad would be slim.

 

