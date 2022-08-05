Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has ended all transfer speculation by signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Barcelona were still pushing to sign Chelsea defender Azpilicueta this summer.

The Spanish defender was set to be out of contract next summer, and with the sanctions placed against the club this year, meaning they were unable to do any business, it looked likely that he’d be leaving this window.

However, Chelsea have now officially announced that Azpilicueta has signed a new deal at the club.

Tieing down Azpilicueta to a new deal will solve multiple issues for Chelsea. With just Reece James as a senior right wing-back at the club, Thomas Tuchel may have had to spend part of his transfer budget bringing in cover.

Now, Azpilicueta can provide competition for James, as well as playing in central defence.

The Spanish defender has been at the club for around ten years now, and will know the club better than anyone.

With multiple new signings coming in, having a player who understands what it takes to be a Chelsea player and can lead the squad on and off the pitch could be vital.