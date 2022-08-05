Club owner says there’s no chance he’s selling £35m star to Newcastle

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed that Jack Harrison will not be joining Newcastle United this summer.

Football Insider reported that Newcastle had followed up their initial interest in the Leeds star by submitting a bid of around £18m for the 25-year-old. Still, the Yorkshire club responded by rejecting that offer stated Football Insider.

According to LeedsLive, the Magpies are willing to match the valuation of Harrison this summer as manager Eddie Howe is a keen admirer of the Englishman and Newcastle believes that their Premier League rivals are open to selling the winger and that a deal can be done.

Harrison has a £35m price tag on his head, reports LeedsLive, but now Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed that the club will not be selling the winger this summer.

The Leeds chief conducted a sit-down interview with The Athletic ahead of the new season and when asked about the future of Harrison, the Italian said: “Absolutely not,”

“There is no way. Jack stays here.”

This will come as another blow for Newcastle who have failed to bring in any of their forward targets this summer despite it being a priority area for Howe to address.

As for Leeds, their fans will be happy to see Harrison stay as the winger’s importance to Jesse Marsch has grown following the departures of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.