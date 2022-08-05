Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United with Brazilian club Corinthians “keeping an eye on him.”

Manchester United recently endured a difficult season, failing to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo, a player who has become accustomed to playing in this competition year on year, will understandably be frustrated at the struggles at the club.

The Portuguese forward failed to report for training during the early stages of pre-season, but there appears to be a lack of interest in signing him this summer.

However, Ronaldo has now been offered a route out of Manchester United, with Corinthians president Duilio Monterio Alves claiming he’s been keeping an eye on the 37-year-old’s situation.

“Is it possible? I don’t know. We didn’t try, we didn’t investigate, there was no such possibility, but we are keeping an eye on him. Imagine that he suddenly wants to play in Brazil,” said Alves, speaking about potentially bringing Ronaldo to Brazil, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

The likelihood of Ronaldo wanting to join a club who don’t compete in European competitions seem slim, but if he is genuinely looking for a route from Manchester United, then it may be one of his only options.

However, sticking it out at United for one more season seems like his best option, with a new regime under Erik ten Hag hopefully dragging them out of the mess they are in.