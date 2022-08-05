Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Team News: Jesus and Zinchenko make debuts as Palace include one new signing

The Premier League is back and it kicks off at Selhurst Park tonight with Crystal Palace facing fellow London side Arsenal.

Arsenal returns to Premier League action after a strong pre-season and have recruited some very impressive talent. Mikel Arteta has added Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to his squad, and it is fair to say that Gunners fans are excited about the upcoming season.

As for Crystal Palace, the Eagles have brought in Cheick Doucoure, Chris Richards, Sam Johnstone and Malcolm Ebiowei to their squad and have also had some impressive results during pre-season. Patrick Vieira will be looking to follow up on a positive campaign last season and that starts tonight.

The former Arsenal man has just included one new signing in his starting 11, with Doucoure in midfield. The rest is a familiar-looking line-up as the Eagles look to get off to a good start in front of what is expected to be a very loud Selhurst Park.

The first of the season ? Here's our starting XI this evening ?#CPFC | #CRYARS — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 5, 2022

As for Arsenal, new boys Jesus and Zinchenko come into the starting 11, whilst William Saliba starts at centre-back upon his return from a loan spell in France. Many are expecting the Gunners to have a great season and Arteta will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s opening clash with Brentford.