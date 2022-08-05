Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Brighton left-back Zak Sturge.

Sturge is an attack-minded left-back who spent last season playing in Brighton’s U18 side.

The defender made one appearance for the U23s, but failed to make the step up to the first team.

Now, Chelsea have officially announced that they have secured the signing of Sturge, who will link up with their U21s.

It’s unlikely that we will see Sturge featuring for Chelsea’s first team in the immediate future, but bringing in young talent to develop in their academy can be crucial to success.

Sturge can learn from the Chelsea coaching staff and hopefully develop into a player they can sell for significant profit or make an impact on the senior squad.

Many of the elite Premier League clubs have targeted the smaller clubs in the league this summer, poaching their young talent. In the future, this will save them a lot of money if the players develop how they are expected to.

If one day, they can break into the first team, then this will allow Chelsea to invest money into other areas of the pitch.