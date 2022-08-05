Eddie Howe commits future to Newcastle United with new long-term deal

Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Englishman has done a tremendous job since taking over the Magpies in November 2021, replacing Steve Bruce shortly after the takeover of the Tyneside club.

Newcastle were stuck in a relegation battle when Howe found them and after some impressive signings and coaching the 44-year-old steered the club to an 11th placed finish.

Newcastle’s new owners are clearly happy with the job Howe is doing and the Englishman is now being tasked with taking the Magpies to the next level and helping them climb the Premier League table.

? Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract! ???? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 5, 2022

What did Howe have to say about his new Newcastle contract?

Speaking about his new deal to Newcastle’s website, Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”