Everton edge closer to securing new midfielder with €40m deal agreed

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Everton are edging closer to securing the signing of young midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

After enduring such a difficult season, Frank Lampard knew he had to strengthen his Everton squad in multiple areas this summer.

James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, and Dwight McNeil have already arrived at the club, providing extra cover and competition in important areas of the team.

Now, according to journalist Saber Desfarges in the tweet below, Everton and Lille have now reached an agreement over the transfer of Onana, with the fee totalling €40m including add-ons.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool dealt blow ahead of new season with defender out for “some time”
Barcelona plotting move to sign Liverpool star in 2023
Chelsea star ends transfer speculation by signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge

Contractual details are due to be settled in the near future, but a deal is close to completion.

Onana is a towering midfielder who will undoubtedly improve the Everton side. At just 20 years old, Onana has plenty of time to develop and could play a key role in helping Everton avoid another relegation battle this season.

After spending millions of pounds on ageing players with little sell-on value, it’s exciting for Everton fans to see them targeting a young, up-and-coming talent.

Onana may not have an immediate impact on the pitch due to his age, but Lampard’s side are lacking in numbers in midfield, so adding another body will be useful ahead of the start of the Premier League season this weekend.

 

More Stories Amadou Onana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.