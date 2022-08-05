The key to getting the biggest transfer fee is for interested clubs to think they’re up against plenty of competition for the player’s signature – even if that’s not necessarily the case.

Nikola Vlasic appeared to be a promising signing for West Ham when he joined from CSKA Moscow last season. He had international pedigree, pace and the ability to glide past players with the ball, but he didn’t do much to impress and a departure now looks like the most likely scenario.

According to a report from Sky Italia via Insidefutbol, there is strong interest from Serie A side Torino, but they aren’t able to pay the kind of fee that the Hammers want to let him go.

At this stage, Torino are hoping to find a way to take him on loan instead, but that’s looking unlikely due to apparent substantial interest from elsewhere, although it’s worth pointing out no other clubs are being named.

The Guardian reported that West Ham paid nearly £25m to sign him last summer and it’s hard to see them recouping that, but at least this supposed interest should increase any eventual fee and allow David Moyes more flexibility to add to his squad.