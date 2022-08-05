Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich star to Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp wants to reinforce his forward line by bringing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane to Liverpool.

After losing Sadio Mane this summer, Liverpool will be significantly weaker in attack. Despite signing Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, replacing the contribution Mane produced in front of goal won’t be easy.

Diaz and Nunez are unproven in the Premier League over an extended period of time, so Klopp may look to target a player with some experience in England.

One man who has just that is Bayern Munich winger Sane, and according to 90min, Klopp is considering making a move for the German international, who could cost in the region of £50m.

Leroy Sane to return to the Premier League?
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could move for Chelsea star this summer
Video: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella
‘Sorry Leeds fans’ – Alan Smith issues bad prediction about Jesse Marsch

Sane enjoyed a successful period with Manchester City in the Premier League, but due to Pep Guardiola heavily rotating his squad, he may not have been satisfied with not playing as regularly as he hoped.

A similar situation may occur at Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah playing in the same position as Sane.

The Egyptian just signed a new deal, ending speculation he may leave, so Sane may not pursue this opportunity if he doesn’t want to be rotated with the Liverpool star.

More Stories Leroy Sane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.