Juventus are closing in on the signing of Eintracht Frankurt’s Filip Kostic after the final details regarding personal terms have been agreed.

The Serie A giants had a direct meeting with the agents of Kostic today in order to find an agreement and the next step is to agree a fee with Frankfurt for the Serbian international. The left wing-back is said to prefer a move to Juventus over West Ham, who are also very big admirers of the 29-year-old.

Juventus had direct meeting with the agents of Filip Kosti?. Final details on the personal terms have been agreed then Juventus will work to reach full agreement with Eintracht, still in talks. ???? #Juve Kosti? wants Juventus as priority – no agreement with West Ham. pic.twitter.com/TvHR1B3Eum — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Kostic is David Moyes’ top target, reports Football Insider, and recently had a chat with the 29-year-old in an attempt to persuade him to make the move to the Premier League.

However, it is said that the Hammers boss has been struggling to convince the left wing-back to join the London club this summer, reports talkSPORT.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are willing to meet Frankfurt’s £16m asking price to lure him away from Germany but sources close to Kostic claim the Serbian is in two minds about making the move.

Frankfurt will compete in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign after winning the Europa League last season and that is a big sacrifice for the 29-year-old to make late into his career – that fact only puts Juventus firmly in the driving seat for his signature.