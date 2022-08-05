Football is starting to see a split when it comes to fans, with some appreciating the more “traditional” blood and thunder approach and others who prefer the thinking and tactical side of the game.

English football is unfortunately lumbered with plenty of dinosaurs who failed to move on from the 4-4-2 approach and being in the pub a few hours before the game, so someone like Marcelo Bielsa was an easy target when Leeds weren’t doing well.

That resentment seemed to stem purely from the fact that the loved to think about the game and had tactical principles that many hadn’t seen in the Premier League, while his time at Elland Road ended badly as he was eventually sacked.

It’s fair to say that he is still seen as a legend by plenty of Leeds fans after his work to re-establish them as a Premier League side, and the Athletic have reported that he will be honoured by having the training ground named after him.

It will be a fitting tribute to one of the greatest managers that the game has ever seen, and it also shows that he didn’t leave on bad terms, it was purely a case of the owners doing what they felt they had to do to preserve their top-flight status.