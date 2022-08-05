Liverpool have been dealt a blow ahead of the Premier League season with Ibrahima Konate claiming he will be out for “some time” on Instagram.

Konate is yet to cement a regular place in the Liverpool team, often rotating with Joel Matip playing alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The French international will undoubtedly play a key part this season, as squad depth will be pivotal due to Liverpool likely to compete to the very end in most of the competitions they enter.

However, Liverpool will now have to live without Konate for a while, with the defender announcing on his Instagram that he has suffered an injury, as seen below.

Liverpool do have a formidable partnership in Van Dijk and Matip, but Konate offers them elite competition for places and can help to provide a rotational option with the games coming thick and fast this month.

Hopefully for Liverpool fans, Konate won’t be out for too long, and with the World Cup coming up in November, the French defender will be desperate to play regularly to give himself a chance of making the squad.