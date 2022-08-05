Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has confirmed Maxwell Cornet will not be involved this weekend ahead of a potential move to West Ham.

Cornet has been heavily linked with a move away from Burnley this summer, after the Lancashire club were relegated from the Premier League. Multiple players quickly exited the door at Burnley following the relegation, including James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, and Dwight McNeil.

Now, another player looks set to leave, with Lancs Live confirming a deal taking Cornet to West Ham is close.

Also, manager Kompany has recently confirmed that Cornet will not be involved for Burnley in their game this weekend, adding more fuel to the rumours that we won’t be playing his football at Turf Moor this season.

“At this moment in time Max is not going to be involved on Saturday and with the situation ongoing we will manage it,” said Kompany, as relayed by Lancs Live.

Cornet’s versatility will make him a useful squad option for David Moyes. The Ivorian has played in a host of positions in his career, including as a striker, winger, and wing-back.

With five substitutions being introduced in the Premier League, having players in your squad who can play multiple positions could be pivotal to success.