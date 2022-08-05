Marsch hints he could use surprise player who last played for Leeds two years ago

Jesse Marsch has hinted that forgotten Leeds player Mateusz Bogusz could become an option for Leeds this season.

The Polish midfielder hasn’t played for Leeds in almost two years, but he could force his way back into the squad this season.

Manager Marsch has hinted he could become an option, in comments reported by Leeds Live.

“Let’s talk about Mateusz Bogusz. He has been working incredibly hard and has also been on the pitch and we’re hopeful that in a few weeks he can be in team training. So he maybe becomes an option,” said Marsch.

