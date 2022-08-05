Newcastle could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley if they miss out on James Maddison this summer.

After their recent Saudi takeover, Newcastle are in a position where they are able to splash the cash to improve their squad. The likes of Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, and Sven Botman have all arrived at St James Park this year, but they won’t be stopping there.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Newcastle have attempted to sign Maddison from Leicester this summer, but a deal is yet to be completed.

Jones has now claimed Newcastle may go after Chelsea midfielder Barkley, if they fail to bring in Maddison during the summer transfer window.

“Exactly, we’ve seen them go for Maddison, they’re looking for a creator and someone who can do something special. If they don’t get Maddison, they like Ross Barkley so they might go for someone like him if that all falls through. I think they’ll get a creator in there of some sort,” Jones said, speaking to Ranks FC Podcast.

Barkley would undoubtedly be a bit of a downgrade from Maddison, but Newcastle would be saving themselves a lot of money.

Maddison would be a perfect fit for Newcastle, who are crying out for some more creativity in their squad.