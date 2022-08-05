It can take time for a player to properly develop and actually find their level, so past performance should never be the only thing taken into consideration when evaluating a signing target.

Newcastle United fans will remember Ivan Toney as the prospect who was never good enough for the first team rather than the free-scoring striker he became at Peterborough, but he proved himself in the Premier League last season and is attracting interest again this summer.

A report from This is Futbol has made it clear that Toney wouldn’t be a popular choice with plenty of Magpies, but it’s also reported that he’s one to watch in Newcastle’s striker search and his signing is certainly a possibility this summer.

His goalscoring record over the past few seasons would usually get you excited about signing him, while he also has the physical tools to become the complete striker if he can continue improving as well.

He might not be the glamorous name that some fans were hoping for and he may not be the first choice target, but it does sound like he’s a name to watch as the window rumbles on.