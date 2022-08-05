Newcastle United have enough money that they’ll be linked to any player in world football if they’re made available for transfer, but any links to PSG superstar Neymar appeared to be tenuous at best.

There are also lessons to be taken from Man City’s approach of signing players like Robinho who were huge names at the time, but you could always tell that they didn’t really want to be there and it took them some time to crack the top four.

If they have the patience to build then signing talented players who need to step up to a higher level is the logical way of going about things, and the fans should be excited by the link to Rennes star Kameldeen Sulemana.

The attacker excelled in Denmark before moving to Rennes, while it’s even said that he’s faster than Neymar. There is a major caveat here in that he’s still only played a handful of games at the senior level so this would be a case of buying potential rather than a proven finished article, but there’s so much to like about his game.

As previously said, he’s lightning fast and at his best playing on the left flank where he can cut inside and open up defenses, but you do wonder if he’s the kind of signing that would need some time to adapt and would play an impact sub role to begin with.

The thought of he and Saint-Maximin taking wreaking havoc is an enticing one, and he’s another name to watch with Newcastle’s transfer business this summer.