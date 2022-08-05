Nottingham Forest have bid rejected for Premier League midfielder

Nottingham Forest have had a £35m bid for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White rejected but the deal might not be dead.

Forest’s latest offer came to a sum of £35m – broken down into an initial £25m plus £10m in add-ons – which was rejected by Wolves on Friday, reports The Athletic.

It has been stated that this was Forest’s final offer for the midfielder but The Athletic have stated that it is not inconceivable that conversations could continue were the bid to be improved.

Wolves seem keen to keep the England Under-21 international who spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, scoring 11 goals in 35 Championship games for the Blades, with the West Midlands club’s manager Bruno Lage stating as much on Friday.

Speaking about Gibbs-White in a press conference today, Lage said via Liam Keen: “He’s an important player for me, my dynamic and the future. He feels important, he is happy. When you have this connection between manager and player, everything is good. He is fit and motivated (for Leeds).”

It is uncertain as of now if Nottingham Forest will submit another bid and even if they do, Wolves seem reluctant to sell but every player has his price so the ball is in Forest’s court.