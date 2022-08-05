Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were interested in signing Sesko, with the player looking to make a decision in the coming days.

The young forward would provide cover for Cristiano Ronaldo, and at only 19 years old, could solve Manchester United’s issue when the Portuguese striker leaves the club.

Now, according to journalist Alberto Pereiro, Real Madrid are now considering making a move for Sesko.

With Karim Benzema reaching the latter stages of his career, signing a long-term replacement would be a smart move.

Sesko clearly has the talent and potential, but it could be too early for him to lead the line at an elite club.

Joining Manchester United or Real Madrid could be the right step in his development if he’s willing to be patient and play second fiddle for the time being.

Learning from an elite striker such as Benzema or Ronaldo could be perfect to allow him to progress, but relying on him to be the main man may be too early in his career.