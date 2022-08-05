‘Sorry Leeds fans’ – Alan Smith issues bad prediction about Jesse Marsch

Former Arsenal player Alan Smith has issued a worrying prediction for Leeds ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season, surviving on the final day, sending Burnley to the Championship.

Now, former Arsenal player Smith has predicted Leeds to struggle once again, but this time they won’t be so fortunate.

I think Southampton and Leeds are two [who might be]. Obviously, with Phillips and Raphinha [leaving]. I’m going to go Leeds, sorry Leeds fans,” said Smith, speaking to Sky Sports.

Leeds have recruited strongly this summer, but replacing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha adequately won’t be easy.