Crystal Palace are in talks to sign RB Leipzig midfielder and former Barcelona player Ilaix Moriba.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, who claim that Crystal Palace have held talks with Leipzig over a £14m move.

Moriba left Barcelona in 2022 after turning down a new deal at the Spanish club.

Moriba then joined Leipzig in Germany, but he could now be on his way to the Premier League, with talks underway about a potential deal.