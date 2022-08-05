A survey by The Athletic has revealed how optimistic Premier League fans are about the upcoming season.

With multiple Premier League clubs spending heavily this summer, this often leads to fans becoming optimistic about the season ahead.

In reality, many signings take time to settle in and simply don’t work out, as we saw with Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea last season.

However, Chelsea have spent handsomely this summer, and according to a survey from The Athletic, the fans at Stamford Bridge aren’t feeling so optimistic about the upcoming season, as seen in the chart below.

As you can see, the majority of Chelsea fans don’t have high hopes for the season, and sit 19th in the optimism charts. Unsurprisingly, Bournemouth and Everton join them in the bottom three, with the former struggling to recruit new players, and the latter losing their best player in Richarlison.

Both North London clubs lead the way at the top, after recruiting well this summer. Both sets of fans will be optimistic with the projects in place at their respective clubs, as they both look set to battle it out for the Champions League places again next season.