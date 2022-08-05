Video: Big deflection gives Arsenal two goal lead and first win of the season

Arsenal have got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 over Crystal Palace and the second came in unfortunate circumstances for the Eagles. 

Arsenal started the game in impressive fashion and deservedly took the lead but after the hour mark Patrick Vieira’s side grew into the match and were the better team for a 25-minute spell.

The Gunners looked threatening on the counter and punished Palace on the 85th minute when an attempted Bukayo Saka cross took a deflection off Marc Guehi going straight into the Eagles’ net.

