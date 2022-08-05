Video: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process.

Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe.

The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to a Champions League club.

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Cucurella, and in doing so, they decided to troll Brighton, who released a statement a few days ago claiming a deal hadn’t been reached.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Sorry Leeds fans’ – Alan Smith issues bad prediction about Jesse Marsch
Manager confirms West Ham transfer target won’t play this weekend ahead of potential move
Chelsea star edging closer to leaving the club with talks progressing well with Barcelona

Chelsea fans will be hoping all the registration was completed by 12pm on Friday to ensure he can feature against Everton this weekend.

More Stories Marc Cucurella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.