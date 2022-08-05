Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process.

Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe.

The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to a Champions League club.

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Cucurella, and in doing so, they decided to troll Brighton, who released a statement a few days ago claiming a deal hadn’t been reached.

? ? Chelsea's tweet after signing Marc Cucurella "CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella." pic.twitter.com/HMxfz1og9c — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 5, 2022

Chelsea fans will be hoping all the registration was completed by 12pm on Friday to ensure he can feature against Everton this weekend.