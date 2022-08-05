Video: Lewandowski delivers Ronaldinho inspired performance at Camp Nou presentation

Barcelona’s biggest summer signing Robert Lewandowski was presented to the Camp Nou today and delivered a Ronaldinho-inspired performance to the Barca faithful. 

The Polish superstar joined the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich this summer but had to fly to America for the Catalan side’s pre-season tour and therefore, he never got his traditional presentation to the Barcelona fans.

However, today was the day and Lewandowski did not disappoint, delivering a performance inspired by Ronaldinho’s own presentation back in 2003.

