Video: Neuer has a howler when trying to play with his feet

Manuel Neuer is well known for being a goalkeeper who is great with his feet but he had a bit of a howler against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

Bayern put the Europa League winners to the sword in the first half and found themselves 5-0 up at halftime. This comfortable gap is likely to have played into Neuer’s mistake but the German keeper will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet.

The goalkeeper was given the ball by Lucas Hernandez before messing about with it and was eventually caught out by Randal Kolo Muani, who stole the ball and scored for the home side.