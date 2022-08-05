Video: Sadio Mane scores first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Sadio Mane’s Bundesliga campaign is up and running opening his account during the first half of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Mane joined the Bundesliga champions this summer from Liverpool and has been given the unenviable task of trying to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowksi, who left the Bavarian club to join Barcelona during the current transfer window.

The German giants ran riot during the first half and Mane’s goal was the third of five, where the former Liverpool man latched onto a Serge Gnabry cross to head in his first of many Bundesliga goals.

