Video: Zinchenko assists Martinelli after well-worked Arsenal corner routine

Gabriel Martinelli has opened up Arsenal’s account for the season to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 

Mikel Arteta’s side have looked really sharp from the off and the Brazilian should have been on the scoresheet earlier in the match but put an easy chance wide.

The winger made up for that miss later on, after finishing off a well-worked corner routine. A corner from Bukayo Saka found Oleksandr Zinchenko free in the box, whose header across the area was pounced on by Martinelli to slot in.

