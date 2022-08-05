MLS is always fighting to prove that it’s not a league where European stars are going for one final payday, so at least they’re starting to see players arrive when they still have a few good years left rather than when there’s nothing left to give.

Wayne Rooney returned to DC United as a manager in the summer and you always expected him to bring in a few players that might be familiar to him, and it looks like Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is on his way to the US.

The 31-year-old has been through some peaks and troughs in his career and it’s fair to say he wouldn’t be making this move if he was still lighting it up for Palace, while he’s also lost the goalscoring touch as time went on.

At his best he’s an absolute handful who could transform an attack and bring others into play, plus he’s always come across as a confidence player so perhaps he could start banging them in regularly if he starts off with some early goals.

It’s not clear what kind of fee Palace will receive for the Belgian, but this looks set to go through and it will be interesting to see if he can have the transformative effect that Rooney is looking for.