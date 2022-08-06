Agent hints at imminent West Ham exit for 24-year-old star

Nikola Vlasic could leave West Ham United this month after just one season with the club.

The Croatian striker joined the Hammers from CSKA Moscow last summer but it wasn’t an impressive campaign for the 24-year-old. The attacking midfielder played 19 matches in the Premier League for the Hammers, scoring just one goal and now looks set to leave the club.

Italian side Torino are now looking to lure the Croatia international to Serie A according to agent Toni Martic, who informed as such to Euro Football.

Vlasic was utilised on the left-hand side of West Ham’s attack more often than not by David Moyes last season but the Hammers boss has now recruited Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for that role.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers completed the signing of the Burnley forward for £17.5m and are also interested in Blackburn Rovers striker, Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report from Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Both would be ahead of Vlasic in Moyes’ pecking order so a move away is the right thing for the Croatian midfielder.