Agreement reached: Player has travelled to UK to complete Leeds move

Leeds United have reached an official agreement to complete the signing of goalkeeper Joel Robles.

That’s according to Diario AS, who reports that Victor Orta and Leeds’ goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad were key to the transfer with the 32-year-old set to arrive as a free agent after leaving Real Betis this summer.

Robles will complete his medical early next week and will add his experience to the goalkeeping department alongside the club’s two young shot-stoppers, Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson.

? El Leeds llega a un acuerdo con Joel Robles ? Estaba sin equipo y llegaría como jugador libre, como avanzó AS ?? @GuillerRaihttps://t.co/dqLeNMlt2Q — Diario AS (@diarioas) August 5, 2022

Robles is a solid option as a backup keeper for Jesse Marsch as he has experience in the Premier League. The Spaniard first played with Wigan back in 2013 before spending five years with Everton from 2013 and 2018.

The 32-year-old has played 51 times in England’s top division, keeping 17 clean sheets and even assisting a goal in those matches.