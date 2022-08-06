Arsenal player joins Galatasaray in a deal worth around £5m

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined Galatasaray for around £5m (€6/7m) plus add-ons.

According to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in a recent tweet, the 26-year-old has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a 3-year deal worth around £5m (€6/7m) plus add-ons. All documents have been signed with the player said to be in Instanbul tonight.

Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal for Galatasaray.

Torreira has finally left the Gunners after the club made it clear that the midfielder was not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the 2022/23 season following the Uruguay international being sent out on two separate loan deals with Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina.

The Gunners will be pleased to get the out-of-favour 26-year-old off their books which will free up a further £75,000 per week or £3.9m a year (Salary Sport).

The Uruguayan joined the Gunners in 2018 and has since made just 29 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal.

The Turkish giants faced a difficult season during their last campaign, finishing in a dismal 13th place which has seen new manager Okan Buruk looking to strengthen his team this summer.

Torreira will join Sergio Oliveira, Leo Dubois and Haris Seferovic as new Galatasaray singings.

 

