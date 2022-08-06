Arsenal are preparing an opening offer for Leicester City midfielder and Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t messed around in the early stages of the transfer window, targeting plenty of young, up-and-coming talent.

Arsenal have strengthened in attack and defence, but are yet to bring in a natural central midfielder to partner Thomas Partey.

Now, according to The Sun (via The Mirror), Arsenal are preparing an opening offer for Tielemans, with a proposal expected imminently.

Tielemans is out of contract next summer, so Leicester could be forced to sell him during this current transfer window, or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal may be able to sign him at a cut-back price, if Tielemans continues to refuse to sign a new deal.

Leicester missed out on the European places last season, with Arsenal able to offer Tielemans European football.

Tielemans could be the missing piece of Arsenal’s puzzle going into the new season. Granit Xhaka has struggled with finding consistent form in recent years, so finding a midfielder who has performed at an exceptional level for some time now could provide them some solidity.