Arsenal defender ‘will 100% leave’ the Gunners

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set to leave the Gunners after Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on the 28-year-old’s future.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have received a new bid for Mari from Hellas Verona, who have offered a permanent deal.

Monza are also said to be pushing for a loan deal with an obligation to buy should the club stay in Serie A next season.

Mari joined Arsenal on loan during the January 2020 window before signing the following summer permanently.

MORE: Arsenal working on a deal to sign £60m attacker

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clash on the touchline after 2-1 Leeds win
RB Leipzig director meets with Man United and Chelsea target’s agent to discuss move
Crystal Palace interested in signing Manchester United star

Since then, the Spaniard has only managed 22 senior appearances for the Gunners and went out on a season-long loan last season to Italian side Udinese before returning to the Emirates again this summer.

Pablo Mari (left) will leave Arsenal again this summer. 

However, his return looks to be short-lived, with Romano claiming the out-of-favour defender will definitely leave again.

Although Mari is a solid player, it appears there is no room for him in Mikel Arteta’s plans, so a move away would be the right decision for all parties.

 

 

More Stories Pablo Mari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.