Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is set to leave the Gunners after Fabrizio Romano delivers an update on the 28-year-old’s future.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have received a new bid for Mari from Hellas Verona, who have offered a permanent deal.

Monza are also said to be pushing for a loan deal with an obligation to buy should the club stay in Serie A next season.

Arsenal have received a new bid for Pablo Marì: Hellas Verona are offering permanent deal, Monza pushing for loan with obligation to buy in case they will stay in Serie A next season. ??? #AFC Decision expected soon but Pablo Marì will 100% leave Arsenal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

Mari joined Arsenal on loan during the January 2020 window before signing the following summer permanently.

Since then, the Spaniard has only managed 22 senior appearances for the Gunners and went out on a season-long loan last season to Italian side Udinese before returning to the Emirates again this summer.

However, his return looks to be short-lived, with Romano claiming the out-of-favour defender will definitely leave again.

Although Mari is a solid player, it appears there is no room for him in Mikel Arteta’s plans, so a move away would be the right decision for all parties.