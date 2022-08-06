Arsenal are working on a deal to sign £60m Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Despite strengthening heavily this summer, Arsenal currently have a lack of cover out wide. Nicolas Pepe was on the bench for Arsenal on Friday night, but he’s struggled to find consistent form since moving to England.

One man who they are now reportedly targeting is Leverkusen winger Diaby, according to Football Insider. Leverkusen reportedly value Diaby at around £60m, and Stan Kroenke has now given the green light for Arsenal to sign the French international before the end of the window.

Diaby often plays off the left for Leverkusen, so could provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli. Bukayo Saka enjoyed his best season of his short career recently, and an attack consisting of Gabriel Jesus, Saka and Martinelli would be lethal.

However, £60m could put Arsenal off, considering the money they have spent over the last few years.

Diaby would be a welcome addition to the squad, but a midfielder is likely to be a priority at the moment, with Emile Smith-Rowe an option to cover for Martinelli as it stands.